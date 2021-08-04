Gabby Logan takes style advice from Kate Middleton for her pink Olympics dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is one of the world's biggest style icons, as proven once again on Wednesday by Olympics presenter Gabby Logan.

Joined in the BBC studio by sporting heroes Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, Twitter users were quick to point out they were all perfectly coordinated in pink, while we couldn't help but notice Gabby was wearing a ME+EM dress loved by none other than the Duchess Of Cambridge.

Kate wore the dress to meet five-year-old Mila Sneddon, who was featured in her photo book Hold Still, back in May. As seen in a very cute video, the little girl asked her to wear her favourite colour and she didn't disappoint.

Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress, £450, ME+EM

The pink design is made from silk and features a pleated front, tie-waist and dipped hemline. The mum-of-three paired it with pink court shoes, while Gabby wore black, but it's the kind of piece that would work equally well dressed down with white trainers.

The best bit is the dress has finally been restocked, and you can shop the style for yourself on the ME+EM website for £450. When Kate first stepped out in the dress it sold out almost immediately, so you'll have to be quick.

If it's good enough for Kate and Gabby...

