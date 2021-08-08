Olivia Culpo serves leg for days in amazing new vacation outfit Oh my...

Olivia Culpo's fashion moments have become absolutely legendary, from the most daring of bikinis to the utlimate level of sophistication in glamorous gowns.

The model just served fans with the perfect medium of the two in a lush vacation outfit that covered up just enough while leaving nothing to the imagination.

Olivia posted a series of pictures on Instagram which showed off a gorgeous white fit she wore while on vacation with her sisters, Sophia and Aurora.

The two-piece outfit featured an off-the-shoulder bandeau top from Aje. with trend-setting puff sleeves.

The real attraction, however, was the skirt she wore, a floor-length number from Eastwave Concept which featured an asymmetrical hem and a slit that went all the way up to her waist.

She paired the entire look with a bag from Forward and Giaborghini pumps, tying her hair in a neat bun, so as to keep all the focus on the outfit and the incredible amount of leg it served.

Olivia's skirt had many fans concerned about a wardrobe malfunction

"Great night with great peeps," she wrote in the caption and then proceeded to tag all the places she got the pieces from.

Fans were, for lack of a better word, stunned by the combo, and many questioned how Olivia was able to walk around without suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Natasha Bedingfield left a comment, saying, "Best legs ever." One fan wrote, "How can you trust the dress that much," but another simply marveled, "Need this look!!!!!"

The former Miss Universe has been slaying fans in one picture after another recently from her exploits in Greece with her sisters as they vacation together. She's been sharing several photos from their family trip, many of which have left her followers understandably enthralled.

The Culpo sisters have been on a beautiful Greek vacation

Olivia uploaded a beautiful picture of the three, highlighting how similar and striking they all looked, writing in the caption, "First time in Greece and the best part is having these two with me.

"When they got here yesterday my energy completely shifted and I felt at home. My heart is so full and they just make me the luckiest girl in the world (even when they’re being savage + sassy). Just a little reminder that family is absolutely everything."

