Shania Twain is a vision in strapless mini dress in memorable music video The award-winning singer is set to perform in Las Vegas soon

Shania Twain never fails to disappoint when it comes to her outfits, and her latest nostalgic video showcased some of her finest looks to date.

The country singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a montage made up of some of her most popular songs.

This included her singing her hit single Man, I Feel Like A Woman, which showed the star dressed in a strapless black mini dress teamed with thigh-high boots and a top hat.

The stylish ensemble was completed with a white blazer, with the singer's hair styled in a neat chignon.

Other looks in the montage included a cropped red jumper and black jeans and a double denim outfit. Shania also famously wore an all-leopard print outfit, including a crop top and leggings, in her music video for That Don't Impress Me Much.

Alongside the montage of her songs, Shania wrote: "I can't decide which song makes me wanna kick a door down more."

Shania Twain looked incredible in a mini dress in her iconic music video

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "They all make me want to hit the dance floor," while another wrote: "You look awesome." A third simply wrote: "Iconic."

The mom-of-one is no stranger to sharing old photos and videos with her fans on social media, and is currently getting everyone excited with countdown posts ahead of her Las Vegas residency.

Her Let's Go! residency kicks off in December and over the past few weeks, the singer has been promoting tickets online.

The award-winning singer is going to be performing in Las Vegas soon

At 55, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream." The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

