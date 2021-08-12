Kate Garraway looks radiant in rainbow dress on GMB – and we're in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to rock a colourful summer dress, it is most certainly Kate Garraway. The star looked absolutely radiant on Thursday when she wore a floral shirt dress from high street favourite Boden.

The Good Morning Britain presenter brightened up our screens in the rainbow-coloured frock, and we are sure that fans are desperate to know where her outfit is from.

RELATED: Kate Garraway just wore the dreamiest pastel pink dress – and wow

The 'Abigail Midi Shirt Dress' is part of Boden's 'New In' collection, and features the most stunning print that is perfect for summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway screams as son Billy falls off horse

It has a buttoned neck and long sleeves, with a shirt style collar and a removable belt that ties around the waist. It is made from a lightweight fabric and has pockets on both the chest and side seam, making it practical for busy days on the go.

MORE: Kate Garraway looks as elegant as royalty in her contrast collar dress

We recommend styling the dress with brightly coloured wedges to make a series statement, and pairing with a simple basket bag for the ultimate on-trend ensemble.

Kate Garraway looked radiant in the rainbow dress

Kate made sure to keep her accessories minimal on the show, letting the bold print do all the talking. She wore her blonde bob in a side part and kept her makeup natural, sporting a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip.

Abigail Midi Shirt Dress, £98, Boden

Just last week the star had us swooning once again over her dreamy red dress from popular fashion brand Sosandar.

The frock featured a confetti spot print, a shirt style collar and a tie belt that accentuated Kate's figure.

Kate Garraway looked ravishing in the red ensemble

Her go-to stylist Debbie Harper shared a photo of the look on her social media account, and we couldn’t get enough of the matching ensemble.

Kate paired the dress with the brightest red heels and wore her blonde locks in her signature bob, smiling as she posed for the camera.

The 54-year-old kept her makeup minimal, donning a glowy base with a subtle brown eyeshadow and a light pink lip. Gorgeous!

DISCOVER: Kate Garraway looks too beautiful in her floral dress of dreams

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.