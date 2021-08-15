Shania Twain dazzles in tassels and sequins as she marks special anniversary The Canadian country star is counting down the days until she's back on the stage

Shania Twain just can't wait until she's back in front of her fans on stage at Las Vegas, and it's not long to go now.

The Canadian country singer was in a nostalgic mood on Saturday as she reminisced about a particularly special time performing in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning star shared a series of videos of herself singing with country legend Orville Peck.

In the footage, Shania looked incredible dressed in a tasseled leopard print catsuit teamed with a sequined cowboy hat. "Legends never die and don't you forget it. Happy one year anniversary @orvillepeck!" the star captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the tribute, with one writing: "Wow you look stunning in that cat suit so gorgeous," while another wrote: "Love this! Wow one year! That's why legends never die, it's timeless." A third added: "Congratulations, epic song and performance."

Shania Twain looked sensational on stage in a animal print catsuit

It's an exciting time for Shania, as her much-anticipated Let's Go! residency kicks off in December and over the past few weeks, the singer has been promoting tickets online.

At 55, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

The award-winning country singer will be back in Las Vegas in December

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

Shania is one of the most popular country singers in the world

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

