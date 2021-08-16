Trinny Woodall caused these designer-inspired River Island trousers to sell out - but they're back in stock! 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fashion expert Trinny Woodall raved about a pair of red trousers from River Island on her hugely popular Instagram channel and they sold out in minutes. Possibly even seconds!

MORE: Trinny Woodall has launched a free tote bag of dreams - and it has a very special feature

The keen shopper, who's now a bonafide makeup mogul, has a super popular video series on her IGTV which is called 'Friday Twinning'. Her fans can watch Trinny and her co-star Chloe wear the same piece of clothing, but styled to suit their own shape, and individuality.

Trinny rocking her River Island trousers

A couple of weeks ago, Trinny and Chloe both sported a pair of red drawstring trousers from River Island, with Trinny comparing them to a designer pair she loves. Trinny loves her easy to wear Serena Bute trousers, and has them in an array of colours. But at £295, they're not cheap!

RELATED: Trinny Woodall's hero makeup products: Here's what she uses ALL the time

Red trousers, £42, River Island

The River Island pair are similar because they have a relaxed, fluid silhouette and elasticated drawstring waistband for the perfect fit. What's more, they have them in black and brown and they go up to a size 18 and Trinny raved about them - and wasn't paid to either!

Trinny's red trousers also come in black with a white stripe - these are selling ridiculously fast!

Black drawstring trousers, £42, River Island

They are also available in a more neutral colour, and Trinny was certainly happy with her high-street find, because she said they are perfect for that in-between weather this summer: "To me, this is the perfect dressing when you want to look semi smart and it's slightly warm but it's not sort of beachy weather."

Brown drawstring trousers, £42, River Island

Trinny teamed her high-street trousers with a Sezane denim top and her trusty Russell & Bromley laceless trainers. Not forgetting a quick dab of her Sheer Shimmer Lip to Cheek in Mama.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.