Trinny Woodall caused these designer-inspired River Island trousers to sell out - but they're back in stock! 

Fashion expert Trinny Woodall raved about a pair of red trousers from River Island on her hugely popular Instagram channel and they sold out in minutes. The Serena Bute lookalike trousers are now back in stock.
The keen shopper, who's now a bonafide makeup mogul, has a super popular video series on her IGTV which is called 'Friday Twinning'. Her fans can watch Trinny and her co-star Chloe wear the same piece of clothing, but styled to suit their own shape, and individuality.
Trinny rocking her River Island trousers
A couple of weeks ago, Trinny and Chloe both sported a pair of red drawstring trousers from River Island, with Trinny comparing them to a designer pair she loves. Trinny loves her easy to wear Serena Bute trousers, and has them in an array of colours. But at £295, they're not cheap!
Red trousers, £42, River Island
The River Island pair are similar because they have a relaxed, fluid silhouette and elasticated drawstring waistband for the perfect fit. What's more, they have them in black and brown and they go up to a size 18 and Trinny raved about them - and wasn't paid to either!
Trinny's red trousers also come in black with a white stripe - these are selling ridiculously fast!
Black drawstring trousers, £42, River Island
They are also available in a more neutral colour, and Trinny was certainly happy with her high-street find, because she said they are perfect for that in-between weather this summer: "To me, this is the perfect dressing when you want to look semi smart and it's slightly warm but it's not sort of beachy weather."
Brown drawstring trousers, £42, River Island
Trinny teamed her high-street trousers with a Sezane denim top and her trusty Russell & Bromley laceless trainers. Not forgetting a quick dab of her Sheer Shimmer Lip to Cheek in Mama.
