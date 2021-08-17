We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Name a more iconic duo than Stacey Solomon and her collection of smock dresses! The Loose Women star loves a floaty style, and she's just added a gorgeous green frock to her wardrobe.

Returning to the ITV panel show on Tuesday, Stacey looked so chic as she dressed her growing baby bump in a bold ruffled number from Mango – and it's now on sale. Complete with a plunging V-neckline and three-quarter length puffed sleeves, the presenter's outfit has been reduced from £35.99 to just £19.99 – result!

RELATED: Stacey Solomon reveals surprising bedroom update at £1.2million home

Stacey looked so gorgeous on Tuesday

A relaxed yet figure-flattering silhouette, it's perfect for summer and would look effortlessly cool teamed with a pair of box-fresh trainers.

Over the last few months, Stacey has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, and her maternity style in particular has sparked a reaction.

READ: Stacey Solomon showcases growing baby bump during quiet night in

Green Smock Dress, £19.99, Mango

Just last month, the Loose Women star wowed in yet another smock dress as she co-hosted the show, and it had a royal twist. Donning a pastel blue and pink midi from Nobody's Child, Stacey layered her colourful frock with a gorgeous gingham collar, also from the brand.

A trademark of Kate Middleton's style, the royals have been pioneering the contrasting collar trend for years, starting with Princess Diana. Back in the 1980s, Prince William and Harry's mother was pictured wearing everything from the Peter Pan collar to frilly prairie and pie crust styles, particularly while pregnant.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals baby daughter's nursery - and it's incredible!

Stacey has been wowing fans with her maternity style

Stacey, who is currently expecting the arrival of a bouncing baby girl with Joe Swash, is also adding the accessory to her maternity wardrobe – and we're loving her style.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon reveals surprising bedroom update

In between her Loose Women appearances, Stacey has also been busy creating her daughter's adorable new pink bedroom which features a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings also included gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror – so cute!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.