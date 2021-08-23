Frankie Bridge's bodycon dress had a hidden feature we nearly missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge looked stunning as she appeared on ITV's Sunday Brunch, wearing a gorgeous brown dress from high street store Reiss.

The 'Alyssa' dress she rocked was a beautiful number with a real autumn/winter vibe about it. A knitted design, the chocolate frock had padded shoulders, a cowl-neckline and a dazzling white bow at the back. We almost missed this statement accessory, but luckily in her Instagram snaps, the detail could just be seen as Frankie posed from the side. The £168 design is currently available online in all sizes.

The mother-of-two also wore fancy cream coloured high heels from Office and wore her hair in a lightly curled style.

Not only has the singer also announced a high street fashion collaboration with Oasis recently, but she also published her second book, Grow.

Frankie looked sensational in her brown Reiss dress

The self-help book is all about her journey into motherhood and the trials and tribulations she has encountered along the way. At the launch last week - where she wore the most gorgeous white outfit - the star took to Instagram and said: "Yesterday was publication day for GROW and so many special people turned up to show their support! I can’t believe I’ve written two books… no ghost writer… just me and my wonderful editor. Not gonna lie… it wasn’t an easy process… but the ‘why’ was always at the forefront of my mind and my drive! Being a Mum is amazing and something I always wanted to be… but I realised and can feel like a really lonely and judgemental place to be mentally… I wrote Grow to encourage us all to share the good, the bad and the ugly… because it’s not all plain sailing and unless we all admit that to each other."

Alyssa Open Back Midi Dress Choclate. £168, Reiss

Frankie with her new book, Grow

Refreshingly, she added: "We’re all muddling through… doing our best and that looks different for every single one of us… child to child. No one size fits all… so stop comparing yourself to others and remember that you will always be enough…"

