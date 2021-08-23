The Love Island prom 2021 dresses: From Millie Court's gown to Kaz's mint green dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Monday night, TV host Laura Whitmore revealed the results of this year’s winter Love Island - crowning the 2021 winners.

In keeping with tradition, the four remaining couples were asked to conclude their time in the villa by attending a summer ball-style prom ahead of the big reveal.

RELATED: What to buy a Love Islan fan

Stepping out in the prom dresses of our dreams, Love Island viewers will no doubt have found themselves swooning over Millie Court's green dress, Faye Winter's strappy gown, Chloe Burrows' dramatic blue number and Kaz Kamwi's stunning va va voom mint green dress.

Want to find out how you can get your hands on the gorgeous dresses? We’ve got the lowdown…

Kaz Kamwi's prom dress 2021

Turning heads, Love Island star Kaz glided in a mint-coloured slinky dress from I Saw It First. The mint green maxi dress features a cross over halter neck, front cut out and front split.

Use code LOVE50 for discount

Chloe Burrows' prom dress

Chloe opted for a more daring frock - choosing a cobalt blue maxi dress from I Saw It First in a strappy style with ruched front detail and bodycon fit.

Use code LOVE50 for discount

Millie Court's prom dress 2021

Millie went for a regal forest green prom dress. Gorgeous in green, Millie's maxi dress - also from I Saw It First - was absolutely stunning. Sweeping the floor with a subtle train, Featuring a halter neck style, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of this year’s girl in green.

Use code LOVE50 for discount

Faye Winter's prom dress 2021

Faye opted for a rust-coloured evening gown and made sure all eyes were on her as she made her glamorous entrance wearing I Saw It First!

Use code LOVE50 for discount

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.