Ruth Langsford's figure-flattering M&S dress sends fans wild

Ruth Langsford rocked one of her favourite brands on Monday, looking dreamy in a midi dress from the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection.

The This Morning presenter sent fans wild in the figure-flattering frock, which featured a classic tea silhouette and an empire line for a high waisted effect.

Sharing the look with her one million followers in her daily outfit video, Ruth wrote: "Forgot to post this yesterday! Monday's outfit on @thismorning Dress Ghost @marksandspencer Shoes @dune_london".

WATCH: Ruth Langsford rocks figure-flattering M&S dress

The star added a pop of colour to the monochrome outfit by sporting a pair of bright red pointed heels, perfectly complementing the ensemble.

The black dress featured a very unique print, consisting of pale pink and white seashells and red and white starfish, making it ideal for the warmer days set to hit later this week.

Printed midi dress, £69, M&S x Ghost

It's safe to say that the look was a hit with fans, as many rushed to the comments section to share their love.

One gushed: "Love the contrast between the shoes and dress. Monochrome with a pop of colour!" while another added: "Very flattering and I love the dresses with the longer sleeves," followed by a heart emoji.

Ruth accessorised with her signature silver hoops, wearing her blonde bob in loose waves and keeping her makeup natural.

The presenter caused a stir just last month in another Marks & Spencer number, a bright green knit that cost just £15.

Ruth Langsford caused a stir in her M&S knit

Ruth styled the top with a pair of chic and floaty Phase Eight trousers, looking casually cool to appear on the show.

Fans were quick to comment on her post as usual, with many sending their sweet compliments on the look.

"Love your outfit Ruth, especially your shoes and trousers. Great combination with your top," one wrote, while another added: "Love the beautiful floaty material in the trousers."

