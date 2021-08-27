Christine Lampard sends fans wild in slinky midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another showstopping outfit from Christine Lampard. The Lorraine star looked stunning on Thursday when she wore a slinky, floral midi dress from independent designer Rixo.

Christine shared the look to her social media, and it's safe to say that fans were loving the summery look.

RELATED: Christine Lampard's £24 dress she wore on Lorraine looks so expensive

The 42-year-old sported the 'Gemma' dress, which featured a pretty poppy print, delicate puff sleeves, a flattering V-neck and an empire waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's five style lessons

The baby blue hue of the frock perfectly complimented her brunette hair, which was styled in a chic bun for the occasion.

MORE: Christine Lampard has us swooning over her curve-hugging skirt

Christine styled the dress with a pair of nude strappy heels, making sure not to draw attention away from the floral print.

Christine Lampard looked lovely on Thursday's show

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a delicate gold necklace and a chunky silver watch, and finished off the ensemble with a brown smokey eye and nude lip - gorgeous!

Fans rushed to comment on the star's Instagram post, with one writing: "Really beautiful dress," while another added: "Pretty dress you look gorgeous Christine."

Christine's dress is still available to purchase online, and is perfect for the warm bank holiday weekend, whether you are hitting the pub garden or enjoying a picnic with friends.

Gemma midi dress, £265, Rixo

However, if you don’t manage to get your hands on the frock, then we have sourced an amazing alternative for you to recreate the look.

Polly midi dress, £94, Hobbs

The presenter has been pulling out all the stops with her outfits this week on Lorraine, and on Tuesday morning she embraced all the autumnal tones.

Christine wowed viewers in a lovely taupe turtleneck from Karen Millen, which she teamed with a tan leather-look skirt from Sosandar.

Christine looked stunning in her leather-look skirt

The mother-of-two shared a shot of her getup on Instagram and fans flocked to the comments section to shower her look with praise.

One follower wrote: "Love that skirt!" Another gushed: "Absolutely beautiful," and a third remarked: "Beautiful colour combination."

DISCOVER: Christine Lampard wears printed jumpsuit on Lorraine from the royals' favourite label

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.