Ruth Langsford causes a stir in skinny jeans – and looks incredible

We have been loving Ruth Langsford's fashion lately, and the star proved that she was oh so stylish on Thursday when she wore a pair of skinny jeans from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer.

The This Morning presenter styled the jeans with a grey, checked blazer which was also from M&S, and finished off the look with a pair of tan sandals and a matching tan belt.

Sharing her daily outfit video to her social media, Ruth wrote: "Thursday's look was Jacket & Jeans! Checked jacket & slim leg jeans both @marksandspencer T-shirt @kettlewellcolours Tan sandals @carvela".

WATCH: Ruth Langsford looks incredible in M&S skinny jeans

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one writing: "Beautiful as ever," while another added: "Loving your outfit today!"

The star accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace, wearing her blonde bob in loose waves and keeping her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Ruth's outfit is perfect for the transitional season ahead, and the best news is that you can still shop her jeans online.

Lily slim-fit jeans, £19.50, Marks and Spencer

At only £19.50, you can't go wrong with a pair of slim-fit jeans. They are sure to become a wardrobe staple due to their versatility.

Ruth has been rocking a lot of M&S looks as of late, and on Wednesday's show she wore a stunning slinky wrap dress from the brand.

Ruth Langsford looked radiant as she chatted to guests

In her daily outfit clip, the star could be seen strutting her stuff outside the Television Centre in the gorgeous floral dress, which featured delicate puff sleeves, a ruffled hem and a flattering wrap style waist.

Ruth styled the dress with her trusty gold sandals and matching gold hoop earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the outfit.

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one commenting: "Absolutely beautiful dress xx suits you Ruth xx," while another added: "Really pretty Ruth."

