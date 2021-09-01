Grab a Coach bag for up to 75% off - including Jennifer Lopez's fave Basquiat style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Coach is having a Labor Day sale not to be missed, and one of the major reasons not to miss it this time around is that the brand’s coveted Basquiat collection is a part of it. It’s a Jennifer Lopez fave and it rarely gets a markdown.

The Jenny from the Block singer was spotted rocking a chic shoulder bag from the collection last October as she shopped around Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with her children. She also sported a tote from the collection as she danced around in a Coach campaign video wearing a tan hooded coat.

J.Lo starred in a campaign for the Coach x Basquiat collection

In photos obtained by Red Carpet Fashion Awards, she could be seen pairing the bag with a white Bruno Cucinelli button-down blouse, brown pleated trousers, and a black face mask.

Although J.Lo’s Beat Shoulder Bag 18 has already sold out, the nearly identical version - the Beat Shoulder Bag 17 - is still up for grabs and it’s 40% off. You can also take an additional 15 percent off with discount code EXTRA15.

Coach x Jean Michael Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 17, $256, Coach (Use code EXTRA15 for an additional 15% off)

You can also snap up a similar version in black for the same price. It’s just one of the many deals up for grabs in the sale.

Coach first launched the Coach x Basquiat collection last fall in celebration of the renowned New York City artist with the special pieces inspired by the geometric forms of the New York City skyline. Beyonce and Jay-Z are just two of the artist's star-studded mega fans and made their own fans go wild last week when they posed next to one of his rarely seen paintings in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co.

In addition to the Basquiat collection, a few Coach Reserve bags, which also rarely get a markdown, are in the sale too. We’re particularly smitten with the fiery red Lunar New Year Square Bag, a minimalist design with a canvas and leather exterior, and that also has a turn-lock closure.

Lunar New Year Square Bag In Signature Canvas, $347.50, Coach (Use code EXTRA15 for an additional 15% off)

A ton of other bags, as well as accessories, clothing, and shoes are in the Coach Outlet Labor Day sale as well, so don’t miss out on all the deals. The extra 15 percent off is only valid for a limited time.

