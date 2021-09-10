Amanda Holden looks just like Kate Middleton in polka dot dress - and it's a high street bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked as elegant as ever on Friday morning, rocking a brand new outfit from high street favourite L.K.Bennett.

The Heart Radio presenter could be seen posing in the 'Mathilde Navy and Cream Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress' on social media, styling the frock with a pair of sophisticated navy heels.

The dress features the most gorgeous polka dot print, with a rounded cream collar, long sleeves, crystal buttons and a flattering nipped waist.

As soon as we saw Amanda's outfit, we couldn't help but think that it looked super similar to Kate Middleton's iconic navy polka dot dress that she famously wore back in 2019.

Kate's favourite Alessandra Rich dress features the same shape and print, with a statement white collar and matching buttons down the front of the frock.

Amanda Holden looked like royalty in her L.K.Bennett dress

We love Amanda's take on the look, and bet that Kate would be a big fan of L.K.Bennett's high street version.

The 50-year-old finished off the chic ensemble with delicate gold accessories, styling her hair in loose waves and sporting a black smokey eye for some added glamour.

If you were hoping to recreate the royal look, then you are in luck, as the dress is still available to shop online, but be quick as we're sure it will sell out in no time!

Mathilde dress, £350, L.K.Bennett

Amanda's dress collection just seems to be getting better and better, and on Thursday the star looked stunning in a statement number from Wyse London.

The mother-of-two turned heads in the floral frock, which featured smocked sleeves, a high neckline and a peplum hem.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Thursday

Amanda styled the dress with her trusty nude strappy heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the bright number do all the talking.

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek bun for the occasion and went for a dramatic makeup look, including a black smokey eye, lots of contour and a pink glossy lip – gorgeous!

