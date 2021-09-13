Amanda Holden looks flawless in her ultra-flattering jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's just another week, and another amazing outfit from Amanda Holden. The star sent fans wild on Monday when she wore a figure-hugging jumpsuit from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen.

The Heart Radio presenter looked beautiful in the bold one-piece that featured a gorgeous green and black geometric pattern.

The 'Embellished Geo Jacquard Halterneck Jumpsuit' has the most flattering shape, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, reduced from £159 to £127.20. With only a few sizes left, we'd snap it up quickly before it sells out!

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

Amanda styled her colourful ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels and gold hoop earrings, bringing some much-needed glamour to our Monday morning.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in a chic ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Monday

Sharing a photo to her Instagram story, Amanda could be seen posing on top of a white desk, smiling and laughing for the camera.

Fans went wild for the look, with one writing: "Love that jumpsuit," followed by a heart-eye emoji, while another added: "Beautiful Amanda. Stunning lady."

Embellished Geo Jacquard Halterneck Jumpsuit, was £159 now £127.20, Karen Millen

The star is a big fan of Karen Millen, and just last week she stunned fans in the brand's statement leather tuxedo dress.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her return to work, Amanda penned: "I'm back," over a clip of her strutting through the hallway to take her place in the studio.

Amanda Holden stunned fans in the statement dress

The presenter showed off her radiant holiday glow in the mint green number, complete with a luxe leather material and statement gold buttons. The thigh-skimming frock went perfectly with her tan, teamed seamlessly with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Amanda looked pleased to be back at the office as she beamed at the camera in her Bond-girl inspired look. She kept her makeup minimal, wearing a rosy cheek and glossy pink lip – gorgeous!

