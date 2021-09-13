Holly Willoughby looks stunning in thigh-split dress on This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are loving having Holly Willoughby back on our screens, and her stylish outfits have been giving us so much inspiration.

The This Morning presenter looked stunning on Monday when she sported a beautiful blue dress from popular London label Ghost.

Taking to Instagram to share her daily fashion post, the star wrote: "Morning Monday…true blue…see you on @thismorning at 10am for a @bttfmuscial extravaganza".

Holly looked fabulous in the colourful frock, which featured delicate puff sleeves, a Peter Pan-style collar and a flattering thigh-split detail.

She paired the dress with nude pointed heels, wearing her blonde bob in loose waves and keeping her makeup minimal for the occasion.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans with her latest outfit

Fans were clearly loving the look, with many rushing to the comments section to share their opinion. One gushed: "Gorgeous," followed by lots of heart emojis, while another added: "Adore the vintage cut of this frock".

The 'Alex' dress is definitely 70's inspired, made from satin with crepe sides and a semi-fitted finish. It is perfect for any last-minute weddings, and can also be worn in autumn with a chunky knit and boots.

Alex dress, £169, Ghost

Holly is a huge fan of Ghost, and rocked a similar style frock on her return to the popular ITV show after her summer break.

The presenter looked incredible in the vibrant pink number, paired with her signature nude heels from Steve Madden.

Holly looked pretty in pink for her return to This Morning

Holly's icy blonde hair complemented her colourful ensemble, which was complete with a rosy pink blusher and a glossy lip.

"Back to school! Happy Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…" penned the star, who swapped out her usual white background for a shot in her dressing room – and the change didn't go unnoticed.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Holly's look, leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis beneath her post. "Ooo I love this dress! Also, hello new background," wrote one fan, whilst another said: "Holly you look beautiful! So excited that you're back!"

