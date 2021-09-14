Lorraine Kelly's floral Marks & Spencer dress is an autumn must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ready for autumn, Lorraine Kelly just stepped out in the most stunning floral dress from Marks & Spencer – and fans are in love. Brightening up our screens in a glossy pink number from the M&S x Ghost collection, the presenter teamed her high street style with statement droplet earrings and colourful heels to match.

Lorraine looked so glamorous on Tuesday

Wearing her signature brunette bob down in loose curls, Lorraine opted for her go-to makeup combo, pairing a brown smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick – gorgeous!

Priced at £69, Lorraine's latest look features short puff sleeves, a dramatic v-neck and an empire line that's elasticated at the front for an uber flattering silhouette. An autumn must-have, we can see it styled with ankle boots for a more casual feel or strappy sandals and a coordinating clutch on date nights.

Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Lorraine received a number of glowing compliments from fans. "Lovely Lorraine, haven't Marks & Sparks got some lovely stuff in at the moment?!" wrote one.

"Gorgeous! Love marks dresses! added another." Meanwhile, a third commented: "You look stunning. Love that dress and colours on you."

Since returning to her namesake show earlier this month, Lorraine has been wowing fans with a number of her on-screen outfits, and just last week she delivered a masterclass in tactically clashing prints.

Styling a black and white striped top from Karen Millen with a silky polka dot skirt by Warehouse, and black suede Mango heels, the presenter looked so chic.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lorraine Kelly's style evolution

In her latest column for HELLO! Lorraine recently touched upon the joys of being reunited with her "second family" as well as being back on our screens chatting to guests. She wrote:

"I am back at work this week after the summer break and it was so good to see all my team again. They are like my second family and I've missed them."

"As well as being trusted by guests sharing their stories, another of the joys of my job is hearing from viewers who often give me really good ideas for items we should cover and who also share their experiences with me, which is a real privilege."

