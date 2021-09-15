Holly Willoughby just twinned with Amanda Holden and nobody noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's dress collection just keeps getting better and better. The star looked stunning on Wednesday, wearing a chic polka dot number from L.K.Bennett.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, the This Morning presenter wrote: "Morning Wednesday…today on @thismorning we have two of our acting greats…@jodiecomer and Stephen Graham talking about their much anticipated drama 'Help'…see you at 10am…"

RELATED: Holly Willoughby wears off-duty red dress for book project

Holly styled her frock with a pair of nude pointed heels, making her legs look endless, and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

She wore her signature icy bob in loose waves and sported a subtle smokey eye and a dark glossy lip – gorgeous!

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks stunning in thigh-split dress on This Morning

Fans were loving the ensemble, with many rushing to the comments section to leave their opinion. One gushed: "Beautiful as always love your dress xxx," while another added: "This is such a gorgeous dress".

Holly Willoughby looked lovely in her polka dot number

The 'Mathilde Bordeaux and Cream Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress' is perfect for autumn, with a pointed collar, long sleeves, crystal buttons and a flattering nipped waist. It is still available to purchase online, but we'd be quick before it sells out!

Mathilde Dress, £359, L.K.Bennett

If the design looks familiar, that's because another star rocked the exact frock just last week. No other than Amanda Holden was seeing sporting the blue version of the dress for a morning at the Heart Radio studios.

Amanda styled her navy number with matching heels, looking oh so sophisticated in the popular high street dress.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in the L.K.Bennett dress

And it's not just our favourite TV stars who are a fan of the design, in fact, the dress even has a hidden royal edge.

The frock boasts a super similar shape and print to Kate Middleton's iconic Alessandra Rich dress that she wore back in 2019.

With both celebrity and royal influences, we predict that this style of dress will be one of the biggest trends this season.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby styles her leg-lengthening mini skirt in the best way

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ