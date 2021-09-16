Holly Willoughby has us swooning over her figure-flattering dress – and its sustainable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby always looks amazing, and the star made no exception on Thursday as she stepped out in a figure-flattering frock.

The This Morning presenter wowed fans in the floral number which is from one of her favourite brands, sustainable label Nobody's Child.

Sharing the outfit with her millions of followers, Holly wrote: "Morning Thursday…how are you today? Today on the show we chat to the lovely Martin Clunes and @misterosman…see you on @itv at 10am".

The 40-year-old looked stunning in the 'Felicia' midi dress, which featured puff sleeves, frill details on the waist and a pretty pink and red floral print.

Holly styled the sustainable piece with her trusty nude pointed heels, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves and matching her makeup to her outfit with a glossy pink lip – gorgeous!

Holly Willoughby looked lovely on Thursday

The dress is still available to purchase online, and the website recommends styling it with chunky boots for the perfect autumn ensemble.

Felicia dress, £45, Nobody's Child

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative that we have sourced.

Red floral midi dress, £12, New Look

Fans were definitely loving the look, with one gushing: "Beautiful dress today Holly," while another added: "Lovely dress" followed by lots of heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time this week that Holly has stunned fans with her fashion choices, as on Tuesday afternoon the star dazzled in a red dress while recording the audio version of her book, Reflections.

Holly's red dress wowed Instagram fans

The gorgeous number featured short sleeves, a flirty neckline and a contrasting white print emblazoned all over it.

In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Spending a dreamy afternoon recording the audiobook of #reflections … I listen to a lot of audiobooks… you are my people! To be able to listen to what’s between the pages and be on a walk, cooking dinner, stuck in traffic is such a joy. Somehow when a book is read by the author it brings it even more to life… not long to go now… link to preorder is in my bio #reflections."

