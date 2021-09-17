Jane Moore is without a doubt one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV so it's hardly surprising that she's up to date with the latest trends. Rocking the colour of the moment, bright green – the Loose Women star looked so chic as she returned to the hit ITV panel show on Friday.

Dressed in a sleek emerald suit from Me+Em, Jane certainly captured viewers attention as she stepped out in her vibrant two-piece. Teaming her bright blazer and cropped trousers with a pair of metallic pointed heels and a timeless white T-shirt, the presenter added a demure silver necklace and a statement diamante ring – so glam!

Jane returned to Loose Women in a bold two-piece suit from Me+Em

Rocking her signature blonde bob, Jane kept all focus on her bright ensemble as she opted for pared-back and natural makeup. Combining a soft smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss, the TV star was a picture of elegance.

In love with her latest look? You better act fast because Jane's suit is already selling fast. Reduced to £192, the satin boyfriend blazer has been tailored to a slim fit and fitted with feminine slim lapels as well as contrasting buttons. One of our favourite features is without a doubt the deep cuffs which have a cream lining – roll them up and you'll create a contrasting cuffed sleeve.

Green Satin Boyfriend Blazer, £192, Me+Em

As for the matching trousers, Jane is wearing this glossy pair which retails at £122 in the sale. Sitting at a comfortable mid-rise, the tapered leg is uber flattering and would look effortlessly cool paired with either trainers or heels.

Twill Tapered Trousers, £122, Me+Em

When it comes to dressing for Loose Women, Jane loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and one of her most recent looks combined the two. Just last week, the TV star donned an unusual lime printed dress by Fabienne Chapot at House of Fraser. Modelling the £98 style on the show, we've managed to track it down and it's still available to shop now.

