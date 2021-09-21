Holly Willoughby stuns fans in leg-lengthening mini skirt

Grace Lindsay
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby stunned fans on Tuesday when she wore a navy-blue mini skirt from Hobbs paired with a pretty white blouse from Reserved.
Holly Willoughby has been sporting lots of stunning dresses on This Morning recently, but the star switched it up on Tuesday when she wore a mini skirt from Hobbs.
The presenter looked lovely in the navy-blue number, which she paired with a smart white blouse from Reserved and matching navy heels, making her legs look endless.
She wore her signature blonde bob in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.
Sharing the look with her millions of followers, Holly wrote: "See you on @thismorning at 10am…@joechef is making a delicious sausage pasta…Yummy!!!! #hwstyle".
Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one gushing: "So gorgeous," followed by lots of heart emojis, while another added: "That sounds good!! You look great."
Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Tuesday
We couldn’t agree more, and have managed to source Holly's exact skirt so that we can rock it with tights and boots this winter. The best news is that it is currently on sale, however there are only a few sizes left so we'd recommend snapping it up quickly!
Aurielia skirt, was £89 now £39, Hobbs
If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative.
Rivet detail ponte mini skirt, £47.20, Karen Millen
Holly sported a similar looking ensemble earlier in the month, with her daily outfit post causing quite a stir among her fans.
The star changed up her usual modest style once again for a mini skirt from & Other Stories, which she styled with a lemon-yellow cashmere cardigan from one of Princess Beatrice's favourite brands, Maje.
Holly looked incredible to present This Morning
The knit featured a regal Peter Pan collar and delicate buttons down the front. Paired with the chic black mini skirt, waist-cinching belt and pointed-toe heels, Holly looked ageless as she rocked the royal inspired look.
The presenter's fans were quick to comment on how incredible she looked, with many leaving a flurry of flame emojis. "Looking gorgeous in lemon Holly!" penned one, while another sweetly shared: "Loving this, reminds me of summer."
