Holly Willoughby wows in figure-flattering dress – and wait 'till you see her hair!

Holly Willoughby has done it again. The star wowed on Wednesday in a bright red dress from high street favourite Phase Eight.

It wasn't just her frock that got fans talking - Holly also switched up her usual hair do for a sleeker style, and her followers went wild for the new look.

Sharing the ensemble with her millions of followers, the This Morning presenter wrote: "Morning Wednesday…today on @thismorning we have the power house that is @thechristinequinn in the studio…talking #sellingsunset and more…see you at 10am."

Holly styled her dress with her trusty nude heels and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for her outfit, with one gushing: "This dress is so stunning on you," while another added: "Love your hair today!! Have a great day".

Holly Willoughby wowed in her Phase Eight dress

A third said: "Ooh your hair looks longer!" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The 'Annie Textured Pleated Midi Dress' features a dobby texture throughout, with frill detailing, pleating through the skirt and a flattering waistband.

It is still available to purchase online, however we'd recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out!

Annie Textured Pleated Midi Dress, £140, Phase Eight

Holly's dress collection just seems to be getting better and better, and at the start of the week the star stunned in a figure-hugging dress from French label Maje.

The presenter posted a photo to Instagram to show off her sensational outfit, captioning it: "Happy @wyldemoon day! See you on @thismorning at 10am…#hwstyle".

Holly looked incredible in her Maje dress

Holly's dress featured a ribbed knit material in a beautiful bright green, with short sleeves, sliver buttons and a small slit at the hem.

She styled it with black pointed heels, looking oh so sophisticated, and wore her signature icy blonde bob in loose waves.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Holly's post to share their opinion. One gushed: "Looking fantastic and amazing and terrific all rolled into one Holly," while another added: "Gorgeous dress" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

