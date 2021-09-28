﻿
kate-middleton-pink-coat

Loved Kate Middleton's bubblegum pink coat? The high street is full of lookalikes

Recreate this royal look for autumn!

Megan Bull

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of pastels and she recently added a bubblegum pink coat from Max & Co to her wardrobe. Stepping out with Prince William at an East London School in March, Kate's tailored coat certainly made a statement, and we've found a number of affordable alternatives to shop from the high street. River Island, ASOS, Marks & Spencer and more are selling the dreamiest pink coats for autumn and winter – and we reckon they'd get the royal seal of approval. 

river-island-pink-coat

Pink Belted Coat, £110, River Island

Priced at £110, this double-breasted coat is so flattering thanks to its waist-cinching tie belt. 

asos-pink-coat

French Connection Pink Coat, £125, ASOS

Reduced to £125 in the sale, French Connection's pretty pink coat comes in a near-identical shade to Kate's.

hobbs-pink-coat

Pink Wool Coat, £129, Hobbs

Cut to an oversized and relaxed silhouette, this luxurious layer is made from premium double-faced wool. 

zara-pink-coat

Pink Coat, £99.99, Zara

Zara's pastel pink coat would look so chic paired with cream knitwear. 

Looking as lovely as ever, it's hardly surprising that Kate's outfit continues to cause such a stir. Layering her coat over a pretty scalloped knit from one of her favourite British high street brands, Boden, the royal wore her hair in a ponytail, adding classic black trousers and a quilted clutch to her ensemble – gorgeous! 

kate-bubblegum-pink

Kate teamed her coat with a blouse from Boden and classic black trousers

