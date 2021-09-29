Marks & Spencer has the perfect dupe of Holly Willoughby’s fave Grenson boots

Looking for the ultimate autumn footwear? We’ve got just the thing – and Holly Willoughby would definitely agree! The This Morning beauty loves Grenson boots, and we’ve found a fantastic lookalike for the fraction of the cost, courtesy of Marks & Spencer.

RELATED: 12 stylish pairs of hiking boots Kate Middleton would approve of

The high street fave has served up a pair of leather hiker lace-up ankle boots so similar to the ones that Holly is a fan of – do you remember her rocking them on I’m a Celeb when she stood in for Ant and Dec? Well they're back for this season - and the fashion pack have given them a big thumbs up all round.

Leather hiker lace-up ankle boots, £65, Marks & Spencer

Those were the Nanette style boots by Grenson shoes – priced at £310, but the M&S version is just £65 – and honestly, we can hardly tell the difference. Loving the chunky sole and DM-style laces – and the best thing is, there’s actually a side zip so putting them on and taking them off is a dream!

They’re available in sizes three to eight – but don’t hang around if you do want a pair – a sell-out is highly likely. So good with a pair of skinny jeans, or grunge style with a long skirt or dress. They pretty much go with everything and they’re super comfy.

MORE: 17 of the best chunky boots for Autumn 2021

Holly rocking her Grensons on I'm a Celeb

This style is going to be massive for this new season so get involved – and if you absolutely do want the real thing, you can get them on ASOS. You’re welcome!

Grenson Nanette leather hiking boots, £310, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.