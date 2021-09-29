Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish yet The country star is a doting mom to two sons

Carrie Underwood has an incredible figure and is constantly working out at the gym, so it comes as no surprise that she looks fantastic in a bikini!

During a recent fishing trip, the award-winning star shared a series of bikini selfies during her day out on the lake, looking stylish in a patterned two-piece.

The singer teamed the bikini with a pair of ovesized shades, and wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares rare video of son during special milestone

The singer was inundated with comments from fans, with many complimenting her stylish look, while others were left envious of her toned figure.

Carrie is an advocate for keeping fit and so it's no wonder that fans were in awe of her physique.

Carrie Underwood looked sensational in a stylish bikini

She is the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

The singer even has her own fitness app, Fit52. The app, which was founded in 2020, is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey and offers a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Carrie has a legion of fans around the world

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

A typical breakfast for her is a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard. Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

The award-winning singer with husband Mike Fisher

Like everyone, Carrie has her vices and will allow herself treats too – with red wine being a favourite.

The star has a personal trainer but also keeps active running around after her two young children, Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob. Carrie shares her boys with husband Mike Fisher and they have been happily married since July 2010.

