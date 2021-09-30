Alex Scott looks sensational in figure-flattering jumpsuit on The One Show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott has been seriously rocking her wardrobe recently, and the deep red jumpsuit she wore on Wednesday's The One Show was no exception.

The brunette beauty, who is currently covering Welsh presenter Alex Jones whilst she's on maternity leave, looked incredible in the colourful ensemble from Karen Millen.

Taking to her Instagram to show off her gym-honed figure in the flattering utility-style jumpsuit, the football star penned: "Nothing going on here [eyes emoji]" as she looked over her shoulder.

Alex's flowing raven hair was styled into loose curls and left to flow past her shoulders. Serving us timeless glamour for her presenting stint, the 36-year-old sported a rose gold smokey eye, lots of contour and a chic pink lip. Simply stunning!

Fans rushed to the comments to gush over the star's stunning photos. "Gorgeous as ever," wrote one fan, whilst another penned: "You're stunningly beautiful Alex!"

A third fan sweetly shared: "You are so friendly and warm to the people you interview on The One Show, that is a special talent Alex."

Cut from sumptuously soft satin, Alex's tailored jumpsuit brings a slinky '70s vibe to any occasion. It shows off a utility-style D-ring belt, patch pockets and a sporty front zip.

If you're looking to recreate the star's look, you're in luck. The dreamy satin number has just landed in Karen Millen's end of season sale, just in time for party season. Wear it with trainers for easy elegance, or team with strappy heels to take it from daytime to drinks.

Satin Tailored Utility Jumpsuit, £118, Karen Millen

Alex's gorgeous jumpsuit isn't the only outfit we've been loving on her recently. The former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her gorgeous athletic physique in a white bikini and thigh-high-split gown earlier this month as she worked her magic for the camera on the cover of Women's Health.

In the candid interview, Alex spoke honestly on the impact trolls have had on her mental health, and why therapy has helped remove stigmas other people placed on her.

