Amanda Holden stuns in skintight denim jumpsuit – and we are obsessed

Amanda Holden knows how to rock a jumpsuit, and the star made no exception on Thursday when she sported a black denim number from Reiss.

The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning in the skintight one-piece, which she paired with heeled black boots and delicate gold jewellery.

Amanda wore her hair in a sleek, blow-dried style and finished off the look with a subtle smokey eye, a peachy blusher and a nude lip.

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in sparkly little black dress

The 'Pennie' denim jumpsuit has a flattering halterneck top and front zip fastening, with a flared-leg silhouette and a smart collar detail.

It is still available to purchase online, but we would snap it up quickly before it sells out!

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Thursday

The website recommends pairing it with an embellished clutch and heels for a glamourous evening look, but you could also dress it down with trainers for a stylish daytime ensemble.

Pennie jumpsuit, £178, Reiss

Amanda wore a similar outfit at the beginning of the month, sporting another denim jumpsuit from Reiss, but this time in a light blue colour.

Giving off major cowgirl vibes in the fashionable one-piece, the star took to Instagram to post a video as she sashayed in her desk-to-daywear look.

Amanda accessorised with white heeled sandals, gold hoop earrings and a statement bangle. Wearing her blonde locks down in a straight style, the presenter kept her makeup fresh-faced and natural, combining a brown eyeshadow with a rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

Amanda sashayed in her denim jumpsuit from Reiss

The mother-of-two is a big fan of Reiss, and is always rocking their latest designs. Just yesterday she was spotted wearing their 'Dottie' lace detail blouse, which she paired with a navy blue leather pencil skirt from Sosandar.

Amanda could be seen strutting her stuff with her co-star Ashley Roberts, who also donned a leather look for a day at the studio.

Fans went wild for the outfit, with one gushing: "That's very flattering," while another added: "Yessssss!! Love this," followed by lots of heart emojis.

