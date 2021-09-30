﻿
Amanda Holden stuns in skintight denim jumpsuit – and we are obsessed

The Heart Radio star looked incredible

Grace Lindsay

Amanda Holden knows how to rock a jumpsuit, and the star made no exception on Thursday when she sported a black denim number from Reiss.

The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning in the skintight one-piece, which she paired with heeled black boots and delicate gold jewellery.

Amanda wore her hair in a sleek, blow-dried style and finished off the look with a subtle smokey eye, a peachy blusher and a nude lip.

The 'Pennie' denim jumpsuit has a flattering halterneck top and front zip fastening, with a flared-leg silhouette and a smart collar detail.

It is still available to purchase online, but we would snap it up quickly before it sells out!

amanda-holden-black-jumpsuit

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Thursday

The website recommends pairing it with an embellished clutch and heels for a glamourous evening look, but you could also dress it down with trainers for a stylish daytime ensemble.

reiss-denim-jumpsuit

Pennie jumpsuit, £178, Reiss

Amanda wore a similar outfit at the beginning of the month, sporting another denim jumpsuit from Reiss, but this time in a light blue colour.

Giving off major cowgirl vibes in the fashionable one-piece, the star took to Instagram to post a video as she sashayed in her desk-to-daywear look.

Amanda accessorised with white heeled sandals, gold hoop earrings and a statement bangle. Wearing her blonde locks down in a straight style, the presenter kept her makeup fresh-faced and natural, combining a brown eyeshadow with a rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

amanda-holden-reiss-jumpsuit

Amanda sashayed in her denim jumpsuit from Reiss

The mother-of-two is a big fan of Reiss, and is always rocking their latest designs. Just yesterday she was spotted wearing their 'Dottie' lace detail blouse, which she paired with a navy blue leather pencil skirt from Sosandar.

Amanda could be seen strutting her stuff with her co-star Ashley Roberts, who also donned a leather look for a day at the studio.

Fans went wild for the outfit, with one gushing: "That's very flattering," while another added: "Yessssss!! Love this," followed by lots of heart emojis.

