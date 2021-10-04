Coach x JLo just landed at Coach Outlet - but shop quick before it sells out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s the moment JLo fans have been waiting for… the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection is finally available at Coach Outlet!

RELATED: Grab a Coach bag for up to 70% off - including JLo’s fave Basquiat style

What better way to start the week than grabbing one of the cool Jennifer Lopez-approved bags and coats - not to mention her signature joggers.

And prices start at just $58!

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Nolita 19 With Linear Quilting, $118.80

Only Coach members have early access to the 24-piece capsule collection until October 5 - but it’s easy to sign up (and free). After that, the red-hot JLo looks will be available for non-members, too.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Chain Belt Bag, also in cream, $196.80, Coach Outlet

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Wool Overcoat, $538.80, Coach Outlet

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Signature Sweatpants, $178.80, Coach Outlet

The launch has just kicked off, but some of the pieces are already selling out. If you love any of the looks, we recommend snapping them up now before it's too late.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Marlie Top Handle Satchel In Signature Shearling, $316.80, Coach Outlet

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Sherpa Signature Vest, $478.80, Coach Outlet

SHOP THE LOOK: Coach X Jennifer Lopez Signature Shearling Coat, $1,440, Coach Outlet

Over the weekend, the Hustlers star herself made the announcement that the long-awaited drop was about to happen on social media - and the post quickly notched up over 480,000 likes.

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Corner Zip Wristlet With Nyc Skyline, $58.80, Coach Outlet

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Marlie Quilted Satchel, also in red, $298.80, Coach Outlet

“This outfit & purse are on my bucket list,” said one follower, while another confessed: “I need this outfit so bad.”

Same!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.