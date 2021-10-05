Lisa Faulkner's jumper looks like the River Island knit everyone wants

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lisa Faulkner is one stylish lady! We love checking out her outfits on Instagram and at the weekend, the blonde beauty shared a delightful snap of her wearing a seriously cosy, cream jumper that we're obsessed with.

Taking to the social media platform, the mother-of-one wrote: "Half a tank of petrol and a new jumper makes this gloomy rainy day much brighter!! It’s actually really soft and cosy without being too hot if that makes sense (I can never work out what temperature I am!!) anyway I love it and I think you will see a lot of me in it!! It’s from @stylejunkyboutique they are so fantastic and I wish I lived nearer but once they know your size they are fab at finding the perfect ‘everything’ and they are online ! Phew!! Have a lovely Saturday even if it is pouring -the perfect excuse to do nothing."

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share rare date video

Lisa's celebrity friends commented in their droves with major admiration for the top, including Amanda Holden, who replied with a simple heart emoji and actress Angela Griffin wrote: "Love that jumper!"

We've hunted down Lisa's star buy, and it's currently in stock on Style Junky Boutique in all sizes. Result!

Lisa looked gorgeous in her cosy jumper

The brand is run by stylists, and they say of their pieces: "New finds, designer inspired pieces, on-trend styles - but perfectly age appropriate! - stylish but affordable, flattering and above all: comfortable."

Annie chunky cable knit, £39.99, Style Junky Boutique

The pretty style really reminds us of the 'Cream fringe detail cable knit jumper' from River Island which plenty of bloggers and Influencers have been sporting.

Cream fringe detail cable knit jumper, £48, River Island

The £48 design features a stylish cable knit, lovely fringe detail, an oversized shape, roll neckline and super long sleeves. It's easy to see why it keeps flying off the shelves; it's been saved almost 1000 times on the high street website.

