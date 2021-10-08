﻿
frankie-bridge-white

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge looks angelic in white jumpsuit of dreams

The TV star looked absolutely stunning!

Megan Bull

Giving off major retro vibes, Frankie Bridge rounded off the week in style as she stepped out in a dreamy fitted jumpsuit for Friday's episode of Loose Women. Looking practically angelic in her all-white look, the TV star rocked a £238 design from Reiss – and fans are obsessed. 

READ: Frankie Bridge is seriously smoking in her latex dress - and we're still not over it

Keeping all focus on her heavenly jumpsuit, Frankie teamed her latest look with a pair of heels and opted for minimal accessories. Wearing her caramel hair down in loose, beachy waves, she modelled her go-to makeup combo, offsetting a smokey coral shadow with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match. 

frankie-bridge-white-jumpsuit-reiss

Frankie donned a white 70s inspired jumpsuit from Reiss

In love with her outfit? Us too, and you can still shop Frankie's glossy one-piece online. Inspired by the 70s, this vintage-inspired design features a deep-cut V neckline, tailored trousers complete with a subtly flared leg and a waist-cinching tie belt. Effortlessly elegant, we'd recommend styling it with nude accessories and gold statement earrings for optimal glamour.

MORE: Frankie Bridge may never move – exclusive tips on creating her forever home

READ: Frankie Bridge's red Zara suit creates a mass sellout

reiss-jumpsuit

Ivory Jumpsuit, £238, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of Friday's ensemble, Frankie's jumpsuit is already a smash hit with fans, and we can see why. Wowing her 1.3million followers, one wrote: "Love this, you look fab, where is it from please? @frankiebridge." 

"Very glam," added another, meanwhile a third commented: "Beautiful outfit inspo," followed by several heart eye emojis. 

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Frankie's outfits often spark a reaction, and last week she had fans swooning over her fitted shirt dress from & Other Stories

Appearing on Loose Women alongside Kaye Adams, Katie Piper and Jane Moore, the mum-of-two showcased her trim figure in an on-trend chain printed midi, priced at £75. Accessorised to perfection, Frankie polished off her ensemble with a pair of nude stilettos and an eclectic mix of both gold and silver jewellery – so chic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about frankie bridge

More news