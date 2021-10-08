We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving off major retro vibes, Frankie Bridge rounded off the week in style as she stepped out in a dreamy fitted jumpsuit for Friday's episode of Loose Women. Looking practically angelic in her all-white look, the TV star rocked a £238 design from Reiss – and fans are obsessed.

Keeping all focus on her heavenly jumpsuit, Frankie teamed her latest look with a pair of heels and opted for minimal accessories. Wearing her caramel hair down in loose, beachy waves, she modelled her go-to makeup combo, offsetting a smokey coral shadow with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match.

Frankie donned a white 70s inspired jumpsuit from Reiss

In love with her outfit? Us too, and you can still shop Frankie's glossy one-piece online. Inspired by the 70s, this vintage-inspired design features a deep-cut V neckline, tailored trousers complete with a subtly flared leg and a waist-cinching tie belt. Effortlessly elegant, we'd recommend styling it with nude accessories and gold statement earrings for optimal glamour.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of Friday's ensemble, Frankie's jumpsuit is already a smash hit with fans, and we can see why. Wowing her 1.3million followers, one wrote: "Love this, you look fab, where is it from please? @frankiebridge."

"Very glam," added another, meanwhile a third commented: "Beautiful outfit inspo," followed by several heart eye emojis.

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Frankie's outfits often spark a reaction, and last week she had fans swooning over her fitted shirt dress from & Other Stories.

Appearing on Loose Women alongside Kaye Adams, Katie Piper and Jane Moore, the mum-of-two showcased her trim figure in an on-trend chain printed midi, priced at £75. Accessorised to perfection, Frankie polished off her ensemble with a pair of nude stilettos and an eclectic mix of both gold and silver jewellery – so chic.

