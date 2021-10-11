Shania Twain dazzles in sequins in show-stopping dress as she shares tour update The Canadian singer has an exciting end to the year in store!

Shania Twain simply can't wait for December, when she will finally be returning to Las Vegas for her residency.

The award-winning star has been promoting tickets on social media over the past few months and in her most recent post, she reminded fans of just how good her past tours have been.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, the country music singer was seen dancing on stage, dressed in a glitzy gown with a daring thigh-high slit.

VIDEO: Shania Twain stuns in bikini and cover up during vacation

Shania looked sensational with her long blond hair styled in her iconic waves as she performed one of her hit songs, You Don't Impress Me Much.

Her Las Vegas residency is from December until February, and tickets are still on sale.

The singer's followers were quick to comment on her appearance too, with many complimenting just how youthful she looked up on stage.

Shania Twain delighted fans with her latest post - looking fabulous in a glitzy gown

"Wow you never age," one wrote, while another commented: "So beautiful!" A third added: "Go Shania!"

At 56, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

The award-winning singer is taking to the stage once again

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

