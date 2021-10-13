Amanda Holden stuns in sheer top and figure-flattering jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden wowed us on Wednesday in a chic, all-black ensemble for a morning at the Heart Radio studios.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's high-waisted jeans and statement coat combo is perfection

The star looked absolutely stunning in a pair of high-waisted, flared jeans from Reiss, which she paired with a sheer off the shoulder top, also from the brand. Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, Amanda exuded sophistication in the stylish outfit, which she finished off with a pair of black pointed boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts through the Heart Radio studios in a daring printed suit

She wore her blonde hair in a beautiful blow-dried style and sported glowy makeup, complete with a peachy blusher and a pink lip – gorgeous!

MORE: Amanda Holden has fans doing a double take in super stylish dress

Amanda is a big fan of Reiss, and is often spotted wearing their latest designs. Luckily, her sheer top is still in stock online, but we'd be quick before it sells out.

Amanda Holden looked stunning on Wednesday

The 'Willow' top is made from a ribbed jersey material, with sheer sleeves and a stylish off the shoulder design. The website recommends pairing it with high-waisted jeans and boots just like Amanda.

Willow top, £128, Reiss

The presenter opted for the 'Beau High Rise Skinny Flared Jeans', which create the most stunning silhouette. They are available in both regular and petite lengths, and are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe this winter.

Beau jeans, £135, Reiss

Just yesterday Amanda was seen wearing another trendy number from the brand, and we were loving her neutral look.

The 50-year-old showed off her envious autumn wardrobe in a figure-hugging skirt from Mango, which she paired with a camel roll neck from Reiss and brown knee-high boots.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in her Reiss roll neck

Amanda wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a subtle smokey eye, a peachy blusher and a nude lip, perfectly complementing her stylish outfit.

She kept her accessories minimal, letting the look do all the talking. Her skirt featured side pockets and a flattering split at the hem, showing off the star's tanned legs.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden commands attention in leather leggings – and wow

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.