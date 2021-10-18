Frankie Bridge's £19.99 H&M jumper is the winter look you need

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge may be in Bermuda right now but that doesn't mean she didn't have time to share her 'Frankie Faves' with her followers on Sunday evening! It may have seemed strange to be chatting about all things knitwear despite her tropical location, but we're here for it.

One of the items the former Saturdays star listed was a gorgeous polo neck knitted sweater by H&M. The stunning number was made in a fab, soft rib knit with slits in the sides of the hem and it comes complete with a flattering, longer length at the back. There's three colours; beige, tan and black and it costs just £19.99. Hurry, we predict a sellout!

The Loose Women host just loves high street shopping. Earlier this month, she shared a stunning snap of herself and hubby Wayne, wearing a bright red suit which looked so expensive, but it was actually a Zara steal.

The trousers cost £29.99 and the blazer £59.99, but sadly sold out not long after the mother-of-two wore them.

Polo-neck sweater vest, £19.99, H&M

Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the author explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly, so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots."

Frankie also told us she avoids sparkly clothes like the plague. "I'm not really a massive sequin fan. I always find at Christmas and New Year the shops are full of sparkly dresses and that's just not me. I think you can do sequins in a cool way, but I think there's a fine line!"

Ultimately, the 32-year-old likes to keep it classic when it comes to her look. "I'm a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery."

