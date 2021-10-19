Eva Longoria stuns in bikini photo on the beach to mark special celebration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Eva Longoria rocked a stunning blue and white paisley bikini on Tuesday as she marked a special celebration.

Taken from a trip to Mexico, the star stunned fans in the Melissa Odabash bikini, showing off her toned legs and enviable physique as she lounged in a hanging basket chair with the sun beaming down on her.

WATCH: Eva Longoria's son Santi steals the show in new cooking video

The blue paisley print is available in a variety of styles, including a tie-string top and bottoms set called the Cancun, or a bandeau style top and bikini bottom called Barbados.

For more coverage, the Bel Air offers full bottoms and a bikini top with wide straps.

Fans were quick to share their love, posting fire emojis and calling the 46-year-old "gorgeous".

In another picture, to celebrate her best friend's birthday, the pair posed together with Eva rocking a stylish straw hat and strapless bikini as her pal wore a classic black one piece.

Eva rocked the Melissa Odasbash Cancun bikini, $244

"Happy birthday to the best madrina, friend, sister, partner in philanthropy, person to laugh, travel, eat, play cards, lay in the sun with, everything," she captioned the snap of entrepreneur and actress Maria Bravo.

"I love you so much Maria, so happy God put you in my path, so that I may know what true friendship means.

"Wishing you many blessings today and always!"

Eva celebrated her friend's birthday in Mexico

The same day, it was confirmed the actress would star in a TV adaptation of Isabel Allende's bestselling novel The House of the Spirits, with the star playing one of the family's passionate and courageous women from across the generations.

"It’s truly an honor to bring one of Isabel Allende’s iconic works to the screen for audiences worldwide alongside FilmNation, Francisca, and Fernanda," she shared.

"This is a story rich in themes of family, love, and magic. I am excited to show the world the beauty, creativity, and masterclass talent that our community continues to produce."

The House of the Spirits was released in 2015

The House of the Spirits is a family saga that follows the extraordinary lives of three generations of women in the Trueba family.

Set in a remote South American country, "this timeless drama, with tints of Magical Realism, takes us on an epic journey of fortune, intrigue, love, and fate throughout the 20th century."

