Holly Willoughby's flared leather skirt is waist-defining perfection

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday after some busy time off, and we are so happy to see the star back on our screens.

The 40-year-old sent fans wild with her latest outfit, sporting a leather-look skirt from Monsoon styled with a dark green shirt from Jigsaw. Sharing the look with her followers, she wrote: "Morning Monday…we are back today…can’t wait to see you [emoji] Today on @thismorning we talk to @sarah_snook about her iconic role of Shiv Roy in @succession…can't wait!!!!"

Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

Holly finished off the smart ensemble with a pair of black, pointed toe-heels, wearing her icy blonde hair in loose waves and keeping her makeup fresh and glowy.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Gorgeous as ever," while another added: "Fabulous look". A third said: "Love this outfit!!"

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Monday

We couldn’t agree more, and have sourced Holly's exact skirt so that you can recreate the look this autumn. The sleek midi number is made from a soft faux leather and comes in an A-line style with a flattering buckle belt.

Belted Leather-Look Skirt, £60, Monsoon

It's not always glitz and glamour for the presenter, and Holly recently had her fans in stitches after sharing a rare bedhead selfie.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to post the makeup-free snap, showing off her blonde bob as we've never seen it before.

Holly shared a rare bedhead selfie

Holly's typically perfectly coiffed locks were pulled back in a messy half-up, half-up down style, with a pink bobble keeping the top section off her face. Squinting into the camera, she showed off her radiant complexion free from her usual products, while her unbrushed hair revealed her growing roots.

She captioned the post: "When you look in the mirror for the first time that day… how’s your Friday looking… "

Sharing lots of laughing emojis, one fan wrote: "Now that's a look still beautiful though", while another joked: "When I wake my hair looks much the same". A third posted: "At least your skin looks fab". We have to agree… and love how relatable Holly is!

