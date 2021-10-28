Sharon Stone is a work of art in her latest swimsuit photo - quite literally The Basic Instinct star is having a fabulous time abroad!

Sharon Stone is soaking up the sun in Europe, and she's doing it in serious style!

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself relaxing in what looked to be an art gallery, dressed in a mint swimsuit accessorised with sunglasses.

The picture was shared on Sharon's Instagram Stories and was originally posted by artist Omar Hassan, seemingly teasing an upcoming piece of work.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone talks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

"When dreams come true, thanks Sharon Stone," he captioned the image.

The actress is currently in Seville, where she has been for the last few days, and has been sharing updates from her trip on social media.

The star has been doing a lot of travelling of late and has recently been in Switzerland and Dubai.

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a mint swimsuit

When she isn't on the road, the actress loves nothing more than spending time at home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her three sons.

Sharon is a doting mom to Roan, Laird and Quinn, and while she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight, they occasionally appear in pictures on her social media accounts.

The Basic Instinct star with her three sons

Back in July, meanwhile, the Hollywood star took her 21-year-old son Roan with her as her plus one to a showbiz event in Cannes.

The mother-son duo stepped out on the red carpet at Cannes' annual amfAR gala, and she even shared a sweet tribute about the moment on social media afterwards. Sharon shared a picture of the pair of them on her Instagram, writing: "Proud mom."

The Ratched actress opened up about being a mother during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Sharon has a fabulous sense of humor - at home in LA

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

