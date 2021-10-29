Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in animal print for sweet appearance with Giovanni Pernice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has wowed us with every one of her dances on the BBC show, and we're in love with her fashion choices, too.

The actress looked beautiful once again as she appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two alongside partner Giovanni Pernice earlier this week - and we've tracked down her dress at high street store Oliver Bonas.

WATCH: Rose looked beautiful in her Oliver Bonas dress

Rose wore the brand's 'Animal Print Orange & Black Mesh Midi Dress' for the couple's chat with former pro Janette Manrara, who also looked stunning in a pretty silver mini dress.

Giovanni - who wore a dapper green suit - and Rose were later pictured leaving the studio, sweetly smiling for the cameras.

Animal print mesh dress, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

And if you're in love with the EastEnders' star's dress, you're in luck, as it's currently still in stock - but selling out quickly. The mesh midi costs £69.50 and features some flattering ruched detailing to the front; we reckon it would look just as gorgeous with boots or heels, too.

The couple discussed their Viennese Waltz on the show

Rose spoke on the show of the moving moment she and Giovanni signed to each other during their Viennese Waltz on Saturday night.

Talking to Janette, she said: "I just love to show my language... and to incorporate it into the dance, I think it's very special. It's down to Giovanni, he's the one who came up with the idea - I didn't even think of it!"



The couple used sign language in the high-scoring dance

Giovanni added: "I just thought that it was the right time to do it. Obviously we were having an argument [in the dance] - and I needed to make it real, we needed to have an argument the real way."

The dance saw Google searches for sign language dramatically rise, which Rose was visibly thrilled about. "That's the whole point I'm on this show," she said. "That's amazing. Well hopefully they actually will learn to sign."

