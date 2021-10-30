Charlotte Hawkins makes a bold statement in the most striking rainbow dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Charlotte Hawkins loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and her latest look just combined the two. Returning to Good Morning Britain on Friday, the presenter donned the dreamiest rainbow dress from Forever Unique – and fans are obsessed.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Charlotte wrote: "An explosion of colour on Friday for @GMB!! @foreveruniqueofficial Thanks to the team as always…@kkelsing1 @sharonrobinsonhair @thriftystitcher @debbiedresses #gmb #gmbstyle #printdress."

Charlotte shared a stylish snap of her outfit on Instagram

Accessorising her multi-coloured midi with a pair of nude pointed pumps and sparkling silver jewellery, the TV star wore her blonde tresses down in loose, glossy curls.

Opting for her go-to makeup look – a smokey shadow combined with a rosy blusher and a high-shine pink gloss, Charlotte looked absolutely stunning.

Multi Geo Print Lined Midi Dress, £69.99, Forever Unique

Retailing at £69.99, the presenter's exact style is the Multi Geo Print Lined Midi Dress. Available to shop in UK sizes 8-16, this lovely fit-and-flare features dramatic puff sleeves, a set in waistband for natural contouring, and a centre back exposed zip. An everyday staple, the brand recommends teaming it with trainers for a relaxed lunchtime look, or heels for an occasion.

Wowing her 227k followers, Charlotte received a number of glowing compliments from fans on Instagram. "Wow! Fabulous dress! Looks stunning! Happy Friday!" wrote one. "Gorgeous lady so beautiful," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Love that dress!! You look great!"

Charlotte often provides fashion inspiration to fans, and just last week she channelled Elle Woods in a glamorous all-pink ensemble. Showcasing her support for the Breast Cancer Now charity, the mum-of-one paired a checked mini dress from L.K.Bennett with knee-high pastel boots by Fairfax & Favor.

Drawing attention to the charity, Charlotte wrote:

"I'm backing #wearitpink day today for @BreastCancerNow to help support life-saving research & life-changing care, plus supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And these limited edition pink @FairfaxFavor boots are raising money for @BreastCancerNow with 100% of profits from sales going to the charity."

