Claudia Winkleman's royal dress revealed on Strictly - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman is queen of the little black dress. And the little black suit. And the little black top! The Strictly Come Dancing presenter wears many variations of the shade in numerous styles and this weekend on the BBC show was no different.

READ: Claudia Winkleman wore Marks & Spencer on the Strictly results show

On Sunday evening's award show, the mother-of-three donned a dazzling black dress with white cuffs. The mini number had a teeny hem and the star paired it with white high heels and dared to bare her legs despite the cold.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The frock came from high end label ME+EM. Costing £275, it is made from sumptuous velvet and has a standing collar with a statement button, subtle balloon sleeves with puff shoulder detail and we are loving the A-line shift shape.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman wows Strictly fans in sparkling lace bodysuit

The fancy style is selling out fast, so don't delay if you want this for your Christmas party!

Claudia's dress:

Velvet Shift Dress Luxe Fluid Velvet + Pleated Shirting Cuffs, £275, ME+EM

Claudia is in great company as the Duchess of Cambridge loves the brand, too. Back in May, the royal mother-of-three invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour. The dazzling number was an instant success, flying into all of the virtual shopping baskets.

And it's not just Kate. Also in May, to celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, the Countess of Wessex headed to Frimley Park Hospital where she greeted staff and patients alongside her Prince Edward. She wore a dazzling navy blue midi dress by the brand which again, had an on-trend pleated skirt, and a built in, zip-up top. It gave the whole getup a sports luxe vibe and she certainly turned heads in it.

READ: Claudia Winkleman wows in Zara LBD for Strictly movie week

If it's good enough for Claudia, Kate and Sophie, it's good enough for us!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.