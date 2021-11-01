Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging leather trousers are the perfect shade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby was back to business on Monday morning after attending the Pride of Britain awards on Saturday night.

The star looked every inch as stylish as she did on the red carpet, sporting a pair of leather-look trousers from high street favourite, Warehouse. Sharing the outfit with her seven million followers, Holly wrote: "Morning…I'm talking to the lovely @lorraine about my book #reflections…see you at 9am…Then back to @thismorning at 10am and we’re chatting to the incredible Brian Cox aka Logan Roy @succession".

WATCH: Holly Willoughby looks unrecognisable with long blonde hair for Halloween

The This Morning presenter finished off her look with a smart white shirt from Whistles and her trusty nude pointed-toe heels, exuding sophistication as she posed for the camera.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their opinion on her autumnal ensemble, with one gushing: "So effortlessly chic," while another added: "Stunning outfit Holly!"

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in her leather trousers

We couldn’t agree more, and are desperate to get our hands on the star's trousers. Sadly, the chocolate brown colour is now sold out, however, the website has the exact same pair in black.

Faux Leather Wide Crop Trousers, £47.20, Warehouse

Leather trousers are a staple for winter, and can elevate any look. Simply pair with your favourite knit and a smart coat for a stylish daytime look, or dress them up like Holly with a shirt and heels.

The 40-year-old looked just as amazing on Saturday night, sporting a pale pink floor-length gown for the special occasion.

Holly looked pretty in pink for the Pride of Britain awards

Sharing a snap of herself in the gorgeous Marchesa frock, she captioned the picture: "My favourite night of the year… off to the @prideofbritain awards tonight with an extra layer of waterproof mascara… #hwstyle. Dress by @marchesafashion shoes by @renecaovilla jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery."

She followed up with another photo of herself with her mum, writing: "On a night where we celebrate heroes… I’m out with mine… #prideofbritain." Holly's mum Linda also looked fabulous in a white gown with silver embroidery.

