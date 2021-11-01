Amanda Holden's leather leggings and knee-high boots combo is perfection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's winter wardrobe just keeps getting better and better. The star looked sensational on Monday in a pair of leather leggings from Sosandar.

The Heart Radio host styled her leggings with a matching knitted jumper from Karen Millen and knee-high boots from Reiss. She finished off the look with a silk scarf tied around her neck, looking oh-so-chic as she posed for the camera.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

Amanda wore her blonde hair in tightly curled waves, adding an extra touch of glamour, and sported a statement makeup look, with a black smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

We are obsessing over the chocolate brown tones of her outfit. Luckily, her leggings are still in stock, however, there are only a few sizes left so we recommend snapping them up quickly.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Monday

Her boots are also available to shop online, and are sure to become a staple in your winter wardrobe.

Chocolate Brown Leather Look Leggings, £49, Sosandar

They are crafted from smooth leather and feature a pointed toe and high stacked heel, perfect for elevating your favourite jeans or leggings.

Ada boots, £328, Reiss

Amanda's sophisticated ensemble comes after she donned a very different look on Sunday night to celebrate Halloween with her daughter, Hollie.

The radio presenter's chosen outfit for this year was none other than 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, whilst her daughter Hollie dressed up as Emma Stone's Estella von Hellman, from Disney's 2021 Cruella.

Amanda Holden and her daughter Hollie went all out for Halloween

Whilst Amanda opted for a head-to-toe leather ensemble with a faux-Dalmatian fur throw over her left shoulder, Hollie wore a grey uniform dress with pleated skirt, a blazer that was covered in hand-drawn doodles and a maroon and white striped tie.

"Happy Halloween #CruellaDeVil #HRH potentially 'a very awkward situation' as ambassador of my beloved @battersea," Amanda joked alongside two incredible pictures of mother and daughter.

Friends and fans loved the costume which was created thanks to the help of the star's glam squad.

