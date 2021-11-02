Carrie Symonds' necklace from Boris has a secret detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Symonds - who is pregnant with her second child - looked incredible at the weekend in Rome, for the G20 summit. The blonde beauty looked gorgeous, rocking a recycled red blazer from Zara and a striking floral dress by De La Vali, which was hired by clothing rental company Hurr.

But did you spot her necklace? The 33-year-old has a penchant for gold jewellery and sported a super cute gold pendant, by Philippa Herbert. It was engraved with her son Wilfred's fingerprint. How wonderful is that? The item was reportedly a Christmas present from her politician husband at Christmas last year.

The Prime Minister's wife supports the sustainable fashion movement, often renting fancy outfits and rewearing high street pieces already in her wardrobe. She wore the red Zara blazer at the annual Conservative Party Conference earlier this month, and teamed it with high heels and a striking white shirt with a black bow at the collar.

Carrie confirmed her second pregnancy back in July and revealed that the baby is due in December. The former PR announced the joyous news on Instagram, but also she shared that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Carrie looked beautful in Rome

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

Carrie's necklace had her son's fingerprint engraved on it

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

