Holly Willoughby's figure-flattering skirt is perfect for party season

It seems as if Holly Willoughby was getting into the festive spirit on Tuesday when she wore a sparkly skirt from Phase Eight to appear on This Morning.

The presenter shared her look to her social media, and it's safe to say that she looked incredible. Holly captioned the picture: "Morning Tuesday…today on @thismorning if you're a @schittscreek fan then you're in for a treat…@instadanjlevy is on our sofa #ewdavid…see you at 10am".

The 40-year-old styled her skirt with a pink roll neck jumper from Pure Collection and her trusty black, pointed toe heels.

She wore her icy blonde bob in loose waves and sported fresh and glowing makeup, finishing off with a glossy pink lip.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Tuesday

Her 'Estella' skirt is so unique. It features a pink and black ombre design, with pretty pleats and a shimmering metallic thread woven throughout the material. The website recommends pairing it with a fluffy knit for "a party-ready look".

Estella Skirt, £71.20, Phase Eight

If you don't manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative.

Selmma Skirt, £97, Ted Baker

Fans went wild for the look, with one gushing: "Very pretty and elegant. Just like a Princess," while another added: "I need this outfit in my life".

A third said: "Love the skirt," followed by lots of heart eye emojis, and we couldn’t agree more!

Holly has certainly been starting her week in style, as just yesterday she wore a pair of figure-hugging leather trousers from Warehouse to appear on the show.

Holly looked lovely in her leather trousers

Sharing the outfit with her seven million followers, the star wrote: "Morning…I'm talking to the lovely @lorraine about my book #reflections…see you at 9am…Then back to @thismorning at 10am and we’re chatting to the incredible Brian Cox aka Logan Roy @succession".

Holly finished off her autumn ensemble with a smart white shirt from Whistles and nude heels, exuding sophistication as she posed for the camera.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their opinion on her outfit, with one gushing: "So effortlessly chic," while another added: "Stunning outfit Holly!"

