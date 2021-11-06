We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins' Mango shirt dress is an autumn must-have! Returning to Good Morning Britain on Friday, the TV star wowed in a vibrant midi from the brand, teaming her striped design with metallic heels and a sweet poppy pin.

A picture of elegance, Charlotte wore her glossy blonde tresses down in her signature loose curls and opted for her go-to makeup combo. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with a honey-hued blusher and a nude lip gloss to match, the presenter looked positively radiant.

Charlotte stepped out in a blue shirt dress from Mango on Friday

Dressed by ITV's resident stylist Debbie Harper, Charlotte's high street buy retails at £69.99. Made from a lightweight, flowy satin, it's fitted with a crossed V-neck, an adjustable waist tie belt and long sleeves adorned with button cuffs.

An everyday staple, the brand recommends accessorising it with hoop earrings, knee-high boots and a black crossbody bag this autumn.

Striped Shirt Dress, £69.99, Mango

Clearly one of her favourite colours this season, Charlotte has been wearing a number of all-blue ensembles lately and we're still obsessed with the cornflower blue midi that she donned to present Tuesday's show.

Sharing a snap of her latest outfit on Instagram, Charlotte wrote:

"Today on @gmb…@closet_london @stevemadden @flickmakeup @c.j___hair @debbiedresses @thriftystitcher @kenmckayphoto #gmb #gmbstyle #bluedress."

Sparking a major reaction from her 227k followers, one wrote: "So beautiful Charlotte as always." "Gorgeous in blue," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Wow."

VIDEO: Charlotte Hawkins' Style File

Fit for a royal, Charlotte's ensemble reminded us of the striking coat dress worn by Kate Middleton to the Earthshot reception at COP26 in Glasgow. Boasting a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, similar to Kate's, the TV star accessorised her dress with nude Steve Madden heels – fabulous!

Of course, one of her most memorable looks is the pastel blue Suzanne Neville evening gown that Charlotte stepped out in for the Pride of Britain Awards. Coordinating her evening dress with a glittering silver clutch bag and heels from Dune London, she added shimmering dangly earrings to match.

