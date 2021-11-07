Shania Twain wows in leopard print in stunning selfie during London visit The award-winning star rocked a sporty look while in the UK

Shania Twain has a fabulous sense of style both on and off stage and looked fantastic in a new picture shared on social media over the weekend.

The award-winning singer is set to appear on TV in the UK on Sunday after going to the UK in the summer to film for The Pet Show.

In the program, Shania had fun riding ponies with Paralympic star Natasha Baker, who shared a selfie of the pair of them during their time together.

VIDEO: Shania Twain looks fantastic on the beach

In the picture, the Canadian country star looked fashionable dressed in a leopard print puffer jacket and trilby. The country chic look was teamed with a crisp white shirt and jodhpurs.

It's safe to say both Shania and Natasha had a wonderful time filming the show too, with the sports star writing a sweet tribute to the singer alongside the picture.

She wrote: "A definite pinch myself moment... it was an honour to have the wonderful @shaniatwain visit during the summer.

Shania Twain looked fantastic in leopard print alongside Natasha Baker

"We had an enormous amount of fun playing ponies all day... safe to say we are now horsey besties! You can watch along on Sunday 5.35pm on @thepetshowitv @itv. Let's go girls!"

There really is no stopping Shania, who has been gearing up for her Las Vegas residency, Let's Go, which kicks off in December.

Prior to the start date, the mom-of-one has been spending a lot of time in Europe, in particular Switzerland – a country close to her heart.

The award-winning singer spent time in London over the summer

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

Shania is gearing up for her Las Vegas residency

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

