Ruth Langsford rocks streamlined suit – and check out her wild shoes!

Ruth Langsford's suit collection just keeps getting better and better. The star rocked a seriously chic number from Hobbs on Tuesday to appear on Loose Women – and wow.

The TV presenter looked oh-so-stylish in the beige two-piece, which she paired with a simple white top and stunning snakeskin heels from Next. Sharing a video to her Instagram Story, Ruth could be seen strutting up and down the ITV studios in the neutral outfit.

She captioned the video: "Suited and booted (well shoes!) on @loosewomen today," and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her look. Ruth wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

The 'Laurel Co-ord Trouser Suit' from Hobbs is an absolute wardrobe staple, and both pieces can be styled together or separately for a range of stylish ensembles. Sadly, the jacket is currently sold out, however, the trousers are still available to purchase.

The website also has a super similar pair of heels, which feature the same snakeskin print with a stacked block heel and a square toe. We recommend pairing them with the trousers and a simple white blouse for the ultimate office outfit.

Ruth has been serving up lots of stunning looks as of late, and last week she wore the most flattering floral dress for Eamonn Holmes' granddaughter's christening.

The cream-coloured design had voluminous sleeves, a tie-waist detail and a pretty floral print. The blonde beauty teamed it with crimson-coloured high heels.

Ruth Langsford looked gorgeous in her Goat dress

The wonderful frock came from high-end label Goat. If the name rings a bell, that's because the Duchess of Cambridge has worn the brand on countless occasions, and so has her mother, Carole Middleton.

The British brand was established by founder Jane Lewis in 2001, and actually began life as a cashmere range, before developing into a fully-fledged, ready-to-wear collection.

