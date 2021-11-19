Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor's favourite Monica Vinader jewellery has 25% off for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Monica Vinader, the celebrity-approved jewellery brand loved by Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dyneyor and Nicola Coughlan, and models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, has just dropped its epic 25% off Black Friday sale.

From gorgeous necklaces to dainty earrings and rings, shop and save from our A-list jewellery edit with some incredible discounts…

Monica Vinader Black Friday sale: Celebrity-approved jewellery to shop

Monica Vinader’s exclusive Black Friday sale offers 25% off all items or 30% off items over £150 from November 18th - November 30th 2021, with additional flash sales throughout.

All of Monica Vinader’s jewellery is made from 100% recycled materials and sustainably sourced gemstones and pearls – no wonder it’s a hit with the stars. See which celebrity styles to steal, below…

Groove Curb Chain Necklace, was £350, now £245, Monica Vinader

This stunning necklace has been spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber, singer Olivia Rodrigo and Gigi Hadid. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for us!

Alta Capture Bracelet, was £295, now £206.50, Monica Vinader

Kendall Jenner is a fan of the Alta Capture Bracelet, and we are too. Wear it alone or mix-and-match with other bracelets. This chic bracelet is currently reduced from £295 down to £206.50. What a steal.

Doina Gemstone Wired Earrings, was £125, now £93.75, Monica Vinader

For the first time ever, the Monica Vinader x Doina collection, which is a favourite of Kerry Washington's, will be available at a sale price. Snap it up now!

Doina Wide Chain Necklace, was £450, now £315, Monica Vinader

Bella Hadid has previously been papped wearing the chunky Doina Wide Chain Necklace, also from the Monica Vinader x Doina collection, which she stylishly layered with her other gold necklaces.

Nura Biwa Pearl Necklace, was £250, now £175, Monica Vinader

Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dyneyor and Nicola Coughlan have been seen wearing the Monica Vinader Nura Biwa Pearl Necklace. Isn’t it gorgeous?

