Tracee Ellis Ross oozes confidence in the most fabulous all-white outfit Another day, another incredible look

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? Tracee Ellis Ross threw caution to the wind in a bold outfit her fans will be itching to get their hands on.

The Black-ish actress put on a stylish display in a series of professional snapshots shared on Instagram.

In them, Tracee looked more confident than ever as she flashed her toned tummy in a pair of tight, white pants and a fashion-forward, oversized shirt.

She simply captioned the photos: "SCHIAPARELLI," as a nod to the Haute Couture fashion house.

Her fans went wild for her appearance and commented: "Stop being GREAT," while another added: "She’s done it again! Slayed it," and a third wrote: "Mail me that when your done Mam."

Tracee regularly kills it with her fashion sense and her appearance in the recent issue of Harpers Bazaar was no exception.

Tracee wowed in white

She shared some images and one in which she was wrapped up in a statement puffer coat won over her social media followers.

She captioned the post: "Bundled in @balenciaga for my @harpersbazaarus Home Issue cover story, on newsstands now," as her fans rushed to get their copy.

But it's not just her fresh approach to fashion which is winning, as her amazing sense of humor is just as award-worthy.

Tracee isn't afraid of poking fun at herself and did just that with a recent swimming pool video.

Tracee looked so much like her mom Diana Ross in the recent photoshoot

Wearing a tiny, string bikini, she filmed herself attempting to jump through a floatation device.

Tracee donned oversized hoop earrings as she leaped out of the water in a rather ungainly manner.

She splashed water everywhere and emerged laughing as she wiped her face and remarked: "A little too much energy?"

The star captioned the clip: "Starting the week like," and her fans couldn't stop laughing.

