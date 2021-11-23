Kate Spade's Black Friday deal has Holly Willoughby's name all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday – AKA the biggest shopping event of the year – is just days away, and to kick off early celebrations, Kate Spade is offering two incredible deals ahead of the big day!

Boasting a cult celebrity and royal following, the brand has become a firm favourite of Holly Willoughby, not to mention the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, Isla Fisher and countless others, and we reckon the This Morning star, in particular, will be browsing Kate Spade's Black Friday sales for her on-screen wardrobe.

Holly wowed in a bold floral midi from Kate Spade at the Fashion Awards 2020

Running from 19-29 November, the brand is offering up to 25% off everything (excluding products in the sale section) and you don't even need a code! Even better, Kate Spade has also created a special savings selection full of the dreamiest handbags and wallets, and they've all been reduced by up to 50% – winning!

A fan of the statement collar trend, We reckon Holly would love this little black dress – who knows, maybe we'll see her wearing it in the coming months. Originally retailing at £295, thanks to the early Black Friday deals, the TV star could easily bag it for £221.95.

Embellished Collar Shirtdress, was £295 NOW £221.95, Kate Spade

Holly's often spotted wearing floral prints, so we're also betting she'd adore this waist-cinching design from Kate Spade. An autumn/winter staple, just imagine how gorgeous it'd look styled with knee-high boots and a colourful coat.

Floral Midi Dress, was £295 NOW £262.50, Kate Spade

Holly herself has revealed that she's always been "fascinated with the moon, space, shooting stars and looking up," and she's recently opened up about finding her place in the world of spirituality, so we reckon she'd adore this star sign pendant. Born on 10 February, Holly is of course an Aquarius and to celebrate the Water-Bearer sign, Kate Spade has added some special finishing touches: the Aquarius birthstone and a word describing the personality of an Aquarius.

Aquarius Pendant, was £50 NOW £37.50, Kate Spade

Everyone needs a statement bag, and we know Holly would love this pillar box red number - also up for grabs in the Kate Spade Black Friday sale.

Run Around Large Flap Crossbody, was £275 NOW £206.25, Kate Spade

Revered as a fashion icon, Holly has been known to rock Kate Spade on both the red carpet and during her glamorous appearances on This Morning. Back in June 2020, the presenter was the talk of the Fashion Awards as she arrived at The Royal Albert Hall in a blue floral midi by the label, teamed with a pair of white strappy stilettos.

Another of our favourite looks is the monochrome mini dress that she donned in June, earlier this year. Stepping out in the pretty patterned number to host This Morning alongside Philip Schofield, Holly added leg-lengthening nude heels and kept her accessories minimal – so chic!

