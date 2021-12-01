We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What we'd give to raid Christine Lampine's wardrobe! Delivering some serious Christmas party inspo on Wednesday, the TV star brought glitz and glamour to the Loose Women panel as she stepped out in a lavish crepe de chine dress adorned with gold glittering stars.

Wowing viewers in her celestial style, Christine accessorised the navy number from Rixo with her favourite gold coin necklace, and heels.

Christine looked so glamorous on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women

Styling her brunette tresses in glossy curls, the presenter made a bold statement as she rocked a brown smokey shadow complete with dark lashes. Contouring with a soft rosy blusher, Christine polished off the look with a rich crimson lip – divine!

In love with her look? Us too and you can shop it for £295 on Net-a-Porter. Back in time for party season, Rixo's 'Zadie' dress features an elegant V-neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves. Turning heads thanks to its intricate glitter print, we'd recommend teaming it with gold metallic heels and a coordinating clutch.

Since appearing on Loose Women, Christine has become something of a style icon, and she recently wowed fans in another stunning outfit as she headed to Langan's Brasserie in London with her husband, Frank Lampard.

Christine, 42, was pictured in an all-black ensemble consisting of wide-leg trousers, a chic one-shoulder top, a matching blazer and heels. Meanwhile, Frank put on a dapper display in a tailored black coat, matching trousers and a grey polo shirt. He rounded off the look with brown suede shoes.

The pair were dressed to the nines for their good friend and interior designer Kelly Hoppen's CBE party. ​​Kelly, 62, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Government's Great campaign, helping to promote British creativity, business and commerce around the world. Also in attendance, Alan Carr, Ronan Keating, Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden were spotted at the event.

